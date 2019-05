Court Allows Start of Bankruptcy Procedures for Oltchim



Chemical plant Oltchim Ramnicu Valcea (OLT.RO) may start bankruptcy procedures, the local court ruled, upholding the request put in by judicial administrators ROMINSOLV and BDO Business Restructuring. Court Allows Start of Bankruptcy Procedures for Oltchim.Chemical plant Oltchim Ramnicu Valcea (OLT.RO) may start bankruptcy procedures, the local court ruled, upholding the request put in by judicial administrators ROMINSOLV and BDO Business Restructuring. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]