Altex Opens Store in Braila, Plans to Open 5-6 Stores a Year



Retailer Altex Romania will be opening a 2,600 sqm store in Braila and plans to continue expansion at a rate of 5-6 new stores a year for the next two years, a company official said at the ZF Retail 2019 conference.