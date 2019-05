Frigotehnica 2018 Profit At Decade High Of RON7.5M



Refrigeration solutions manufacturer Frigotehnica, acquired by investment fund ROCA, reported a profit of RON7.5 million in 2018, over fourfold higher than the level reported in 2017, the biggest level registered by the company in the last ten years.