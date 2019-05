BT: Total Exports, Imports May Grow By Annual Average Dynamics Of 5.6% And 6.6% In 2019-2021



Total exports and imports could grow by annual average dynamics of 5.6% and 6.6%, respectively, between 2019 and 2021, said Andrei Radulescu, macroeconomic analysis director with Banca Transilvania (BT).