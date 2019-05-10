 
Romaniapress.com

May 10, 2019

SIF Oltenia Approves Changes To Its Articles Of Incorporation, Cut In Number Of Executive Board Members
May 10, 2019

SIF Oltenia Approves Changes To Its Articles Of Incorporation, Cut In Number Of Executive Board Members.
Shareholders of regional investment fund SIF Oltenia (SIF5.RO) approved within the Extraordinary General Meeting of May 9, 2019 changes to the company’s articles of incorporation and a reduction of the number of Executive Board members to five from seven, according to a stock market (...)

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Fitch Ratings reconfirms stable outlook rating for Romania Fitch Ratings has reconfirmed on Friday Romania&#39;s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at &#39;BBB-&#39; with a Stable Outlook, the Public Finance Ministry (MFP) announced on its Facebook page. According to the quoted source, the agency decision is supported by (...)

Tecau-Rojer duo advanced to ATP Masters 1000 Madrid doubles final The Romanian-Dutch duo Horia Tecau / Jean-Julien Rojer qualified for the doubles final of the ATP Masters 1000 Madrid tennis tournament, with total prizes worth 6,536,160 euro, after defeating the pair made up of Wesley Koolhof (Netherlands) / Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece), with a score of 6- 4, (...)

Deputy PM Birchall meets US Ambassador for International Religious Freedom Brownback Deputy Prime Minister for implementing Romania&#39;s strategic partnerships Ana Birchall met on Saturday with US Ambassador for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback, "context in which the positive example of tolerance and cooperation provided by the Romanian people, the cults (...)

Thousands attend garden party at Elisabeta Palace in spite of rain Thousands of guests from all the counties of Romania and the Republic of Moldova on Friday attended a traditional garden party at Elisabeta Palace in spite of the rain, alongside Custodian of the Romanian Crown Margareta, Prince Radu, Princess Elena, Alexander Philips Nixon, Princess Sofia and (...)

UPDATE/Romania's Halep advances to Madrid Open women's singles final Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, world number three, on Friday advanced to the women&#39;s singles final at the 7,021,128-USD Madrid Open tournament after defeating Swiss Belinda Bencic, world number 18, in the semi-final 6-2 6-7 6-0. Halep, who will return to number one if winning the (...)

Metrorex Expects Loss Of RON304M In 2019 Vs RON193.9M In 2018 Subway operator will register a loss of RON304 million in 2019, compared to RON193.9 million in 2018, according to the company’s 2019 draft budget of revenue and expenditure put up for public debate by the Transport Ministry.

President Iohannis to attend in Brussels meeting with representatives of Eastern Partnership states President Klaus Iohannis will attend in Brussels a meeting with representatives of the states within the Eastern Partnership, going to speak out for the strengthening and consolidation of this initiative, a Presidential Administration release informed. "President Klaus Iohannis will speak (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |