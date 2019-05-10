SIF Oltenia Approves Changes To Its Articles Of Incorporation, Cut In Number Of Executive Board Members



Shareholders of regional investment fund SIF Oltenia (SIF5.RO) approved within the Extraordinary General Meeting of May 9, 2019 changes to the company's articles of incorporation and a reduction of the number of Executive Board members to five from seven, according to a stock market report.

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]