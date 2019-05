Metrorex Expects Loss Of RON304M In 2019 Vs RON193.9M In 2018



Subway operator will register a loss of RON304 million in 2019, compared to RON193.9 million in 2018, according to the company’s 2019 draft budget of revenue and expenditure put up for public debate by the Transport Ministry. Metrorex Expects Loss Of RON304M In 2019 Vs RON193.9M In 2018.Subway operator will register a loss of RON304 million in 2019, compared to RON193.9 million in 2018, according to the company’s 2019 draft budget of revenue and expenditure put up for public debate by the Transport Ministry. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]