President Klaus Iohannis will attend in Brussels a meeting with representatives of the states within the Eastern Partnership, going to speak out for the strengthening and consolidation of this initiative, a Presidential Administration release informed. "President Klaus Iohannis will speak out for the continuation of the Union's commitment inside the Eastern Partnership, but also for the strengthening and consolidation of this partnership. Furthermore, Romania's President will underscore the fact that during the 10 years since its launch, the Partnership has contributed to strengthening economies and Eastern partner companies, but also to expanding stability at the EU borders. Moreover, President Klaus Iohannis will highlight that the European Union will further act depending on the level of ambition of Eastern partners, observing these states' individual choices, mentioning that the Union awaits a continuous political commitment from partner countries in terms of enforcing the commitments in relation to the EU," the release shows. The meeting will take place at the invitation extended by European Council President Donald Tusk and it is occasioned by the celebration of 10 years since the launching of the Eastern Partnership, an initiative which consists in creating a common area of democracy, prosperity, stability and a tight cooperation between the EU member states and partner states - Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova, Ukraine. The meeting will also be attended by representatives of the main European institutions - European Council President Donald Tusk, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, European Parliament President Antonio Tajani. Romania's President will attend the event as the head of state of the country holding the Presidency at the EU Council. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

