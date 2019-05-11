Deputy PM Birchall meets US Ambassador for International Religious Freedom Brownback



Deputy Prime Minister for implementing Romania's strategic partnerships Ana Birchall met on Saturday with US Ambassador for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback, "context in which the positive example of tolerance and cooperation provided by the Romanian people, the cults and authorities of Romania was remarked." "Today, I a carried out a very good meeting with Mr Sam Brownback, the US Ambassador for International Religious Freedom, who is paying a visit to Romania. On this occasion, I reiterated Prime Minister Viorica Dancila's and the PSD-ALDE [the Social Democratic Party - the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats] Government's commitment to strengthen all the dimensions of the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the US, highlighting the availability and interest for consolidating the cooperation in terms of international and regional promotion of religious freedoms, regardless of ethnicity and religion," Deputy PM Birchall posted on a message on her Facebook page. According to her, also brought to mind in the discussion was the Pope Francis's visit to Romania. "Moreover, together with Mr Ambassador we reviewed the main topical aspects regarding the situation of religious freedom around the world, context in which it was remarked the positive example of tolerance and cooperation provided by the Romanian people, the cults and authorities of Romania. I underscored that Romania stands out in the region as an example of ethnic and religious tolerance, the visit of Pope Francis to Bucharest, the second Pope coming to our country, arguing Romania's resemblance to the Garden of Virgin Mary," Ana Birchall also stated at the meeting with US Ambassador. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Marius Fratila; EN - editor: Rodica State)

