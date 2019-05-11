 
Romaniapress.com

May 11, 2019

Fitch Ratings reconfirms stable outlook rating for Romania
May 11, 2019

Fitch Ratings reconfirms stable outlook rating for Romania.
Fitch Ratings has reconfirmed on Friday Romania’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ’BBB-’ with a Stable Outlook, the Public Finance Ministry (MFP) announced on its Facebook page. According to the quoted source, the agency decision is supported by moderate levels of government debt, and the GDP per capita and human development indicators that are above ’BBB’ category peers. "The reconfirmation of Romania’s rating by Fitch, similar to the Standard & Poor’s decision in March, represents an important step in our demarche to improve the country’s rating. In the next period we will focus all the efforts on strengthening predictability and macroeconomic stability. The success of this demarche will be reflected directly in lowering the financing cost, increasing the competitiveness of the Romanian companies and increasing the attractiveness of our country as an investment destination," Minister of Public Finance Eugen Teodorovici stated. The main factors that could lead to the improvement of the country’s rating are: reducing risks over macroeconomic stability and improve the credibility of macroeconomic policies, ensuring fiscal consolidation that would improve the long-term trajectory of the government debt ratio in the GDP, as well as improving external financial position. In mid-March, Standard & Poor’s rating agency (S & P) reconfirmed BBB-/A-3 rating for the short-term and long-term governmental debt in national and foreign currencies, as well as the stable outlook. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Nicoleta Gherasi; EN - editor: Rodica State)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Fitch Ratings confirms Romania's rating at 'BBB-', but warns it could exceed deficit target in 2019 Fitch Ratings has affirmed Romania&#39;s Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at &#39;BBB-&#39; with a Stable Outlook, but warned that the budget deficit might widen to 3.4 percent of the GDP in 2019, a release of the agency informed. Romania&#39;s (...)

Iohannis: Social Democrats are talking nonsense about summit;chief lawbreaker says I represent foreign interests President Klaus Iohannis stated on Saturday in Iasi that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) representatives "are talking nonsense about the summit and accuse him of representing foreign interests, adding that the current government "has completely different priorities, other interests (...)

#europeanparliamentelections2019/PSD's Dragnea: Iohannis used Sibiu Summit for his interests Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea stated on Saturday at the rally organised in Galati that President Klaus Iohannis used the Sibiu Summit for his electoral campaign and his petty interests, adding that he "called his masters" and "begged another sanction (...)

Tecau-Rojer duo advanced to ATP Masters 1000 Madrid doubles final The Romanian-Dutch duo Horia Tecau / Jean-Julien Rojer qualified for the doubles final of the ATP Masters 1000 Madrid tennis tournament, with total prizes worth 6,536,160 euro, after defeating the pair made up of Wesley Koolhof (Netherlands) / Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece), with a score of 6- 4, (...)

Deputy PM Birchall meets US Ambassador for International Religious Freedom Brownback Deputy Prime Minister for implementing Romania&#39;s strategic partnerships Ana Birchall met on Saturday with US Ambassador for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback, "context in which the positive example of tolerance and cooperation provided by the Romanian people, the cults (...)

SIF Oltenia Approves Changes To Its Articles Of Incorporation, Cut In Number Of Executive Board Members Shareholders of regional investment fund SIF Oltenia (SIF5.RO) approved within the Extraordinary General Meeting of May 9, 2019 changes to the company’s articles of incorporation and a reduction of the number of Executive Board members to five from seven, according to a stock market (...)

Thousands attend garden party at Elisabeta Palace in spite of rain Thousands of guests from all the counties of Romania and the Republic of Moldova on Friday attended a traditional garden party at Elisabeta Palace in spite of the rain, alongside Custodian of the Romanian Crown Margareta, Prince Radu, Princess Elena, Alexander Philips Nixon, Princess Sofia and (...)

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |