The Romanian-Dutch duo Horia Tecau / Jean-Julien Rojer qualified for the doubles final of the ATP Masters 1000 Madrid tennis tournament, with total prizes worth 6,536,160 euro, after defeating the pair made up of Wesley Koolhof (Netherlands) / Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece), with a score of 6- 4, 5-7, 10-5. Tecau and Rojer, who were champions in Madrid in 2016, managed to win after one hour and 29 minutes, the match ending at 1:00 local time. Tecau and Rojer secured a cheque worth 174,490 euro and 600 ATP doubles points, and they will face off, in the final, the winners of the semifinal between Diego Schwartzman (Argentina) / Dominic Thiem (Austria) and Guido Pella (Argentina) / Joao Sousa (Portugal). Tecau will play in Madrid the 56th doubles final of his career. So far, Horia Tecau won 35 double titles and lost 20 finals. He won 18 titles alongside Rojer (2014 in Zagreb, Casablanca, Bucharest, s-Hertogenbosch, Washington, Shenzhen, Beijing and Valencia, three in 2015 in Rotterdam, Wimbledon and the Champions Tour in London, one in 2016 in Madrid, and in 2017, in Dubai, Geneva, Winston-Salem, US Open, Dubai and Winston-Salem in 2018), losing six finals in 2014 in Rotterdam, 2015 in Sydney and Nice, in 2016 in Cincinnati, in 2018 in Paris, and in 2019 in Rotterdam. He also won three titles with Max Mirnyi (Bucharest, s-Hertogenbosch, Beijing - all in 2013), ten alongside Robert Lindstedt (2012 - Bucharest, s-Hertogenbosch, Bastad, Cincinnati, 2011- Bastad, Casablanca, 2010- New Haven, Bastard, s-Hertogenbosch and Casablanca). Horia also won in 2011 pairing up with Victor Hanescu (Acapulco) and Belgian Dick Norman (Zagreb), in 2010 alongside Marcus Daniell (Auckland) and in 2016 alongside Florin Mergea in Bucharest. Horia also won the mixed doubles event in 2012 at Australian Open (with Bethanie Mattek-Sands). Horia Tecau lost 20 doubles finals: this year in Rotterdam, 2018 in Paris, 2016 in the Olympic Games (alongside Florin Mergea) and in Cincinnati, 2015 in Sydney and Nice, 2014 in Rotterdam, all of them alongside Rojer, in 2013 in Sydney and Delray Beach, both with Max Mirny, in 2012 in Rotterdam, Madrid and Wimbledon, 2011 in Beijing, Washington, Wimbledon, s-Hertogenbosch, Brisbane, 2010 in Wimbledon, all of them alongside Lindstedt, and in 2009 in Stuttgart (alongside Hanescu) and in Kitzbuehel (alongside Andrei Pavel). Moreover, Tecau was also defeated in the final of the mixed doubles in 2014 at the Australian Open, when he paired up with Sania Mirza (India). 