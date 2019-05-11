#europeanparliamentelections2019/PSD’s Dragnea: Iohannis used Sibiu Summit for his interests



Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea stated on Saturday at the rally organised in Galati that President Klaus Iohannis used the Sibiu Summit for his electoral campaign and his petty interests, adding that he "called his masters" and "begged another sanction against Romania." "You’ve seen the European leaders in Sibiu, Iohannis was keen to represent Romania just by himself, he didn’t invite anyone. Just as he stole the houses, he also stole Europe Day. He used this opportunity just for him, in order to win something. Did he used this summit for the Romanians? He used this summit, made with a lot of money, for his electoral campaign, for his petty political interests and called his masters. We’ve all seen his on TV how he strolled alone and nobody paid attention to him. This is the fate of servants, they are used, they are not taken into account. I am sure that there, in Sibiu, Iohannis also begged because that is the only thing he can do. No one heard him speak for the Romanians, fighting for Romania, fighting for what we should receive, for the due respect. He took advantage that he was alone and worked against Romania, attacking his country’s government, attacking democracy, justice, everything that is good in this country," Dragnea said in a speech he delivered on the stage of the rally. The rally was organised by the PSD Galati branch and it was attended by several tens of thousands of members and Social Democrat supporters. At the end of the speech of the PSD Chairman, the attendees of the rally asked him to run for the presidential elections and chanted "Dragnea President." AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - editor: Rodica State) #europeanparliamentelections2019/PSD’s Dragnea: Iohannis used Sibiu Summit for his interests.Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea stated on Saturday at the rally organised in Galati that President Klaus Iohannis used the Sibiu Summit for his electoral campaign and his petty interests, adding that he "called his masters" and "begged another sanction against Romania." "You’ve seen the European leaders in Sibiu, Iohannis was keen to represent Romania just by himself, he didn’t invite anyone. Just as he stole the houses, he also stole Europe Day. He used this opportunity just for him, in order to win something. Did he used this summit for the Romanians? He used this summit, made with a lot of money, for his electoral campaign, for his petty political interests and called his masters. We’ve all seen his on TV how he strolled alone and nobody paid attention to him. This is the fate of servants, they are used, they are not taken into account. I am sure that there, in Sibiu, Iohannis also begged because that is the only thing he can do. No one heard him speak for the Romanians, fighting for Romania, fighting for what we should receive, for the due respect. He took advantage that he was alone and worked against Romania, attacking his country’s government, attacking democracy, justice, everything that is good in this country," Dragnea said in a speech he delivered on the stage of the rally. The rally was organised by the PSD Galati branch and it was attended by several tens of thousands of members and Social Democrat supporters. At the end of the speech of the PSD Chairman, the attendees of the rally asked him to run for the presidential elections and chanted "Dragnea President." AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - editor: Rodica State) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Fitch Ratings confirms Romania's rating at 'BBB-', but warns it could exceed deficit target in 2019 Fitch Ratings has affirmed Romania's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook, but warned that the budget deficit might widen to 3.4 percent of the GDP in 2019, a release of the agency informed. Romania's (...)



Iohannis: Social Democrats are talking nonsense about summit;chief lawbreaker says I represent foreign interests President Klaus Iohannis stated on Saturday in Iasi that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) representatives "are talking nonsense about the summit and accuse him of representing foreign interests, adding that the current government "has completely different priorities, other interests (...)



Fitch Ratings reconfirms stable outlook rating for Romania Fitch Ratings has reconfirmed on Friday Romania's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook, the Public Finance Ministry (MFP) announced on its Facebook page. According to the quoted source, the agency decision is supported by (...)



Tecau-Rojer duo advanced to ATP Masters 1000 Madrid doubles final The Romanian-Dutch duo Horia Tecau / Jean-Julien Rojer qualified for the doubles final of the ATP Masters 1000 Madrid tennis tournament, with total prizes worth 6,536,160 euro, after defeating the pair made up of Wesley Koolhof (Netherlands) / Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece), with a score of 6- 4, (...)



Deputy PM Birchall meets US Ambassador for International Religious Freedom Brownback Deputy Prime Minister for implementing Romania's strategic partnerships Ana Birchall met on Saturday with US Ambassador for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback, "context in which the positive example of tolerance and cooperation provided by the Romanian people, the cults (...)



SIF Oltenia Approves Changes To Its Articles Of Incorporation, Cut In Number Of Executive Board Members Shareholders of regional investment fund SIF Oltenia (SIF5.RO) approved within the Extraordinary General Meeting of May 9, 2019 changes to the company’s articles of incorporation and a reduction of the number of Executive Board members to five from seven, according to a stock market (...)



Thousands attend garden party at Elisabeta Palace in spite of rain Thousands of guests from all the counties of Romania and the Republic of Moldova on Friday attended a traditional garden party at Elisabeta Palace in spite of the rain, alongside Custodian of the Romanian Crown Margareta, Prince Radu, Princess Elena, Alexander Philips Nixon, Princess Sofia and (...)

