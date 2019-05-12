PSD’s Dragnea, on reshuffle option: Dancila to stay with Gov’t short of people as long as Iohannis at Cotroceni
May 12, 2019
PSD’s Dragnea, on reshuffle option: Dancila to stay with Gov’t short of people as long as Iohannis at Cotroceni.
Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) leader Liviu Dragnea said that the only option for replacing ministers in the Dancila Cabinet is the government reshuffle by Parliament’s vote because the head of state will not give the prime minister any answer as concerns the reshuffle.
"I wish Mrs. Dancila good luck. I do not think she will receive an answer from Iohannis. Iohannis doesn’t care. He does not respect anything. I told her, and I keep telling her: when the reshuffle through Parliament is decided upon, without depending on Iohannis, this is when it happens. If not, she will stay with the Government short of people as long as Iohannis is at Cotroceni [Presidential Palace, ed.n.]. It is the only option [the governmental reshuffle through a vote in Parliament, ed.n.]. Iohannis will never accept. The prime minister can come up with 10 proposals, he [the president, ed.n.] will reject them all," Dragnea told on Sunday private broadcaster Antena 3.
The statement was made in the commune of Colibasi, Giurgiu County, where Dragnea was on a Sunday visit.
He argues that the head of state "is not campaigning for the referendum", but is only interested in "helping those in PNL [the National Liberal Party, the Opposition, ed.n.]."
"He, with the referendum, wanted to fool everyone. He is actually interested in helping the PNL to grow in polls. I think he is not helping them, and the fact that he uses state cars for personal and political reasons is probably a crime. It is neither the first nor the last that Iohannis commits, beyond the fact that for him the Constitution hasn’t been in a long time the Bible of laws, he does not respect either the decisions of the CCR [Constitutional Court of Romania, ed.n.] or of the Constitution. He mocks everything, only personal interest comes first to Iohannis. But people see, and of course, all the SPP [the Guard and Protection Service, ed.n.] officers that must participate in these actions, snipers to be hidden (...), lest something happens to the dictator," added Dragnea.
The PSD leader brought to mind that a decision in the Coalition regarding the candidate for the presidential elections will be made after the elections to the European Parliament.
"I wish that Iohannis were no longer president because he has brought great evil to this country and continues to bring," Dragnea also said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author/editor: Simona Iacob)
