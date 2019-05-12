PSD’s Dragnea, on reshuffle option: Dancila to stay with Gov’t short of people as long as Iohannis at Cotroceni



Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) leader Liviu Dragnea said that the only option for replacing ministers in the Dancila Cabinet is the government reshuffle by Parliament’s vote because the head of state will not give the prime minister any answer as concerns the reshuffle. "I wish Mrs. Dancila good luck. I do not think she will receive an answer from Iohannis. Iohannis doesn’t care. He does not respect anything. I told her, and I keep telling her: when the reshuffle through Parliament is decided upon, without depending on Iohannis, this is when it happens. If not, she will stay with the Government short of people as long as Iohannis is at Cotroceni [Presidential Palace, ed.n.]. It is the only option [the governmental reshuffle through a vote in Parliament, ed.n.]. Iohannis will never accept. The prime minister can come up with 10 proposals, he [the president, ed.n.] will reject them all," Dragnea told on Sunday private broadcaster Antena 3. The statement was made in the commune of Colibasi, Giurgiu County, where Dragnea was on a Sunday visit. He argues that the head of state "is not campaigning for the referendum", but is only interested in "helping those in PNL [the National Liberal Party, the Opposition, ed.n.]." "He, with the referendum, wanted to fool everyone. He is actually interested in helping the PNL to grow in polls. I think he is not helping them, and the fact that he uses state cars for personal and political reasons is probably a crime. It is neither the first nor the last that Iohannis commits, beyond the fact that for him the Constitution hasn’t been in a long time the Bible of laws, he does not respect either the decisions of the CCR [Constitutional Court of Romania, ed.n.] or of the Constitution. He mocks everything, only personal interest comes first to Iohannis. But people see, and of course, all the SPP [the Guard and Protection Service, ed.n.] officers that must participate in these actions, snipers to be hidden (...), lest something happens to the dictator," added Dragnea. The PSD leader brought to mind that a decision in the Coalition regarding the candidate for the presidential elections will be made after the elections to the European Parliament. "I wish that Iohannis were no longer president because he has brought great evil to this country and continues to bring," Dragnea also said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author/editor: Simona Iacob) PSD’s Dragnea, on reshuffle option: Dancila to stay with Gov’t short of people as long as Iohannis at Cotroceni.Social Democratic Party (PSD, major at rule, ed.n.) leader Liviu Dragnea said that the only option for replacing ministers in the Dancila Cabinet is the government reshuffle by Parliament’s vote because the head of state will not give the prime minister any answer as concerns the reshuffle. "I wish Mrs. Dancila good luck. I do not think she will receive an answer from Iohannis. Iohannis doesn’t care. He does not respect anything. I told her, and I keep telling her: when the reshuffle through Parliament is decided upon, without depending on Iohannis, this is when it happens. If not, she will stay with the Government short of people as long as Iohannis is at Cotroceni [Presidential Palace, ed.n.]. It is the only option [the governmental reshuffle through a vote in Parliament, ed.n.]. Iohannis will never accept. The prime minister can come up with 10 proposals, he [the president, ed.n.] will reject them all," Dragnea told on Sunday private broadcaster Antena 3. The statement was made in the commune of Colibasi, Giurgiu County, where Dragnea was on a Sunday visit. He argues that the head of state "is not campaigning for the referendum", but is only interested in "helping those in PNL [the National Liberal Party, the Opposition, ed.n.]." "He, with the referendum, wanted to fool everyone. He is actually interested in helping the PNL to grow in polls. I think he is not helping them, and the fact that he uses state cars for personal and political reasons is probably a crime. It is neither the first nor the last that Iohannis commits, beyond the fact that for him the Constitution hasn’t been in a long time the Bible of laws, he does not respect either the decisions of the CCR [Constitutional Court of Romania, ed.n.] or of the Constitution. He mocks everything, only personal interest comes first to Iohannis. But people see, and of course, all the SPP [the Guard and Protection Service, ed.n.] officers that must participate in these actions, snipers to be hidden (...), lest something happens to the dictator," added Dragnea. The PSD leader brought to mind that a decision in the Coalition regarding the candidate for the presidential elections will be made after the elections to the European Parliament. "I wish that Iohannis were no longer president because he has brought great evil to this country and continues to bring," Dragnea also said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author/editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

President Iohannis advocates strengthening collaboration of international partners with Romania's higher education President Klaus Iohannis sent a message on Monday on the occasion of the 7th ASEF Rectors' Conference and Student's Forum, held in Bucharest, advocating for the strengthening of the collaboration of higher education institutions in Romania with international partners. "I (...)



Finance Ministry Replaces CEC Bank Board Romania's finance ministry has appointed Valentin Mavrodin, head of the state Treasury, as board chairman of state-owned CEC Bank, replacing Radu Ghetea, who was the bank's CEO and board chairman for the past 12 years.



Orban on Timmermans' letter: PSD, ALDE risk calling into question our country's membership of EU National Liberal Party (PNL) leader Ludovic Orban said Monday, referring to the letter from the First Vice-President of the European Commission, Frans Timmermans, that there is a major risk that Romania will be suspended from voting in the European Council, pointing out that the Social (...)



Romania Raises RON424M Selling June 2024 Bonds at 4.46% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Monday raised 424 million lei (EUR89.06 million), less than its planned RON500 million, selling treasury bonds maturing in June 2024 at an average yield of 4.46%, central bank data showed.



Accor Aims To Expand Its Romanian Portfolio By Ten New Hotels Until 2022 French Accor Group and its strategic partner in Eastern Europe, Orbis, will be expanding the Romanian portfolio by ten new hotels until 2022, beside the current 11 units operating under the Pullman, Novotel, Mercure, ibis and ibis Styles (...)



NN Asigurari Net Profit Grows 60% in 2018, to RON55.2M NN Asigurari, the biggest life insurer on the Romanian market, reported a net profit of RON55.2 million in 2018, up 60% on the year, it said on its website.



Nuclearelectrica Denies Additional Dividends to Romanian Government Romania's state-owned nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) said Monday it was not in a position to pay the government additional dividends from its reserves.

