ForMin Melescanu at FAC meeting; situation in Libya on meeting agenda



Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu attended on Monday the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) meeting in Brussels which tackled topical issues included on the foreign affairs agenda, such as the situation in Libya and the developments in Sahel. The discussions regarding Libya, which also included an exchange of views in the presence of UN Secretary General Special Representative in Libya Ghassan Salame, tackled the recent, concerning developments on the field, a Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) release sent to AGERPRES informed. According to the quoted source, the foreign affairs ministers called for ceasing hostilities and returning to the political process under the UN umbrella. The support of the EU and member states for the Libyan people was reiterated. The Ministers adopted and made public a Foreign Affairs Council statement on Libya. The Foreign Affairs Ministers also tackled the situation in Sahel, voicing their common interest in continuing the EU’s commitment to support stability, security and the development of the region. Also reviewed were the significant contributions of the member states and the EU, and they underscored the need of a more efficient implementation. In view of the discussions on the second day of the foreign affairs ministers and EU defence ministers with their counterparts of the G5 Sahel states (Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger), in the presence of the rotating presidency of the G5 Sahel (Burkina Faso) and the commander of the G5 Sahel Joint Force, they agreed to take on a continued commitment of the EU, based on the initiatives of the local and regional authorities, in the context of an integrated approach at the EU level and in coordination with international partners. According to the MAE release, "there has been a major common interest in efficiently responding to some cross-border threats, such as terrorism." In his speech, Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu emphasised the need to continue the efforts to stabilise the area, at the same time, assuming responsibility at local level. He brought to mind Romania’s contribution to the EU and UN missions in the region, reconfirming our country’s commitment regarding an increase input in political and capabilities terms. The ministers adopted the Council Conclusions on the Sahel region. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) ForMin Melescanu at FAC meeting; situation in Libya on meeting agenda.Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu attended on Monday the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) meeting in Brussels which tackled topical issues included on the foreign affairs agenda, such as the situation in Libya and the developments in Sahel. The discussions regarding Libya, which also included an exchange of views in the presence of UN Secretary General Special Representative in Libya Ghassan Salame, tackled the recent, concerning developments on the field, a Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) release sent to AGERPRES informed. According to the quoted source, the foreign affairs ministers called for ceasing hostilities and returning to the political process under the UN umbrella. The support of the EU and member states for the Libyan people was reiterated. The Ministers adopted and made public a Foreign Affairs Council statement on Libya. The Foreign Affairs Ministers also tackled the situation in Sahel, voicing their common interest in continuing the EU’s commitment to support stability, security and the development of the region. Also reviewed were the significant contributions of the member states and the EU, and they underscored the need of a more efficient implementation. In view of the discussions on the second day of the foreign affairs ministers and EU defence ministers with their counterparts of the G5 Sahel states (Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger), in the presence of the rotating presidency of the G5 Sahel (Burkina Faso) and the commander of the G5 Sahel Joint Force, they agreed to take on a continued commitment of the EU, based on the initiatives of the local and regional authorities, in the context of an integrated approach at the EU level and in coordination with international partners. According to the MAE release, "there has been a major common interest in efficiently responding to some cross-border threats, such as terrorism." In his speech, Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu emphasised the need to continue the efforts to stabilise the area, at the same time, assuming responsibility at local level. He brought to mind Romania’s contribution to the EU and UN missions in the region, reconfirming our country’s commitment regarding an increase input in political and capabilities terms. The ministers adopted the Council Conclusions on the Sahel region. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania Raises RON750M Selling Oct 2021 Bonds at 3.83% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised 750 million lei (EUR157.5 million), above its initial RON500 million plan, selling treasury bonds maturing in October 2021 at an average yield of 3.83%, central bank data showed.



Insurer Uniqa's Underwritings in Romania Grow 10% in 1Q, to EUR25.4M Austrian group Uniqa, which owns in Romania general insurance company Uniqa Asigurari and life insurance company Uniqa Asigurari de Viata, reported underwritten gross premiums totaling EUR25.4 million in the first quarter, up 10% on the (...)



PM Dancila: Bosnia and Herzegovina's success in European accession process contributes to Western Balkans' stability Bosnia and Herzegovina's success in the European accession process contributes to the stability and prosperity of the Western Balkans and the European Union as a whole, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Thursday at a meeting she had with the Prime Minister of this country, Denis (...)



Artego Targu-Jiu Profit Surges 86% YoY To RON2.9M In 1Q/2019 Romanian conveyor belt maker Artego Targu Jiu (ARTE.RO) had a turnover of RON40.3 million in January-March 2019, up 9.4% from the year-earlier period, and a profit of RON2.9 million, up 86% year-on-year, according to data released by the company (...)



PM Zvizdic says European integration, NATO membership very important to Bosnia-Herzegovina's future European integration and NATO membership are very important to the future of Bosnia and Herzegovina; they are two main foreign policy goals and an important pillar for stability in the Balkans for the economic development of the region, the Bosnian Prime Minister Denis Zvizdic said in Bucharest (...)



Antiobiotice Iasi 1Q Net Profit Flat At RON3.2M, Sales Revenue Up 19% To RON65M Pharmaceutical company Antibiotice Iasi (ATB.RO) on Thursday said its sales revenue grew 10% year-on-year to RON65 million in January-March 2019, and its net profit stagnated at RON3.27 million.



Patria Bank 1Q Loss Shrinks 88% To RON2M Patria Bank reported total operating income of RON39.5 million in January-March 2019, compared to RON30 million in the year-earlier period, and a loss of RON2.2 million, 88% lower than the level posted in January-March 2018.

