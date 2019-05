Sensiblu Pharmacies and Wholesaler Mediplus See RON5.6B Revenue in 2018



Sensiblu retail pharmacy chain and pharmaceutical wholesaler Mediplus, part of the A&D Pharma group, posted 5.6 billion lei (EUR1.2 billion) revenue in 2018, up 2% over 2017, ZF has found from Finance Ministry data. Sensiblu Pharmacies and Wholesaler Mediplus See RON5.6B Revenue in 2018.Sensiblu retail pharmacy chain and pharmaceutical wholesaler Mediplus, part of the A&D Pharma group, posted 5.6 billion lei (EUR1.2 billion) revenue in 2018, up 2% over 2017, ZF has found from Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]