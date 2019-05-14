ForMin Melescanu talks in Brussels about need to continue reforms in EaP states



Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu attended on Monday the ministerial meeting of the Eastern Partnership (EaP), alongside his counterparts of the EU member states and partner states (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine), where he talked about the need to continue the reforms in the countries which are part of this partnership. According to a Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) release, in his intervention, the Romanian Minister welcomed the 10th anniversary of the Eastern Partnership during Romania's Presidency at the EU Council, representing "a good opportunity to reconfirm the relevance of the partnership for the citizens of the EU and EaP states." Reflecting the priority granted by the EaP in the context of Romania's mandate as Presidency at the EU Council, Minister Melescanu pointed out the main actions dedicated to the EaP which were organised in this period, emphasising on the implementation of the 2020 EaP Agenda, namely on initiating a structured reflection process regarding the future of the Partnership. The Romanian dignitary underscored the necessity to continue the modernisation reforms and processes in the partner states, reiterating our country's availability to support their efforts. He equally underscored the strategic importance of continuing and strengthening the European Union's commitment in the Eastern Neighborhood, both in terms of the political dialogue and in view of earmarking adequate institutional and financial resources. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

Romania Raises RON750M Selling Oct 2021 Bonds at 3.83% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised 750 million lei (EUR157.5 million), above its initial RON500 million plan, selling treasury bonds maturing in October 2021 at an average yield of 3.83%, central bank data showed.



Insurer Uniqa's Underwritings in Romania Grow 10% in 1Q, to EUR25.4M Austrian group Uniqa, which owns in Romania general insurance company Uniqa Asigurari and life insurance company Uniqa Asigurari de Viata, reported underwritten gross premiums totaling EUR25.4 million in the first quarter, up 10% on the (...)



PM Dancila: Bosnia and Herzegovina's success in European accession process contributes to Western Balkans' stability Bosnia and Herzegovina's success in the European accession process contributes to the stability and prosperity of the Western Balkans and the European Union as a whole, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Thursday at a meeting she had with the Prime Minister of this country, Denis (...)



Artego Targu-Jiu Profit Surges 86% YoY To RON2.9M In 1Q/2019 Romanian conveyor belt maker Artego Targu Jiu (ARTE.RO) had a turnover of RON40.3 million in January-March 2019, up 9.4% from the year-earlier period, and a profit of RON2.9 million, up 86% year-on-year, according to data released by the company (...)



PM Zvizdic says European integration, NATO membership very important to Bosnia-Herzegovina's future European integration and NATO membership are very important to the future of Bosnia and Herzegovina; they are two main foreign policy goals and an important pillar for stability in the Balkans for the economic development of the region, the Bosnian Prime Minister Denis Zvizdic said in Bucharest (...)



Antiobiotice Iasi 1Q Net Profit Flat At RON3.2M, Sales Revenue Up 19% To RON65M Pharmaceutical company Antibiotice Iasi (ATB.RO) on Thursday said its sales revenue grew 10% year-on-year to RON65 million in January-March 2019, and its net profit stagnated at RON3.27 million.



Patria Bank 1Q Loss Shrinks 88% To RON2M Patria Bank reported total operating income of RON39.5 million in January-March 2019, compared to RON30 million in the year-earlier period, and a loss of RON2.2 million, 88% lower than the level posted in January-March 2018.

