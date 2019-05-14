ForMin Melescanu talks in Brussels about need to continue reforms in EaP states
May 14, 2019
ForMin Melescanu talks in Brussels about need to continue reforms in EaP states.
Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu attended on Monday the ministerial meeting of the Eastern Partnership (EaP), alongside his counterparts of the EU member states and partner states (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine), where he talked about the need to continue the reforms in the countries which are part of this partnership.
According to a Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) release, in his intervention, the Romanian Minister welcomed the 10th anniversary of the Eastern Partnership during Romania’s Presidency at the EU Council, representing "a good opportunity to reconfirm the relevance of the partnership for the citizens of the EU and EaP states."
Reflecting the priority granted by the EaP in the context of Romania’s mandate as Presidency at the EU Council, Minister Melescanu pointed out the main actions dedicated to the EaP which were organised in this period, emphasising on the implementation of the 2020 EaP Agenda, namely on initiating a structured reflection process regarding the future of the Partnership.
The Romanian dignitary underscored the necessity to continue the modernisation reforms and processes in the partner states, reiterating our country’s availability to support their efforts. He equally underscored the strategic importance of continuing and strengthening the European Union’s commitment in the Eastern Neighborhood, both in terms of the political dialogue and in view of earmarking adequate institutional and financial resources. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
