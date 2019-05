Vodafone Romania Service Revenue Down 2% YoY To EUR173M



Telecom operator Vodafone Romania on Tuesday said its service revenue fell 1.6% year-on-year to EUR173 million in January-March 2019, the last quarter of the fiscal year of British Vodafone Group Plc.. Vodafone Romania Service Revenue Down 2% YoY To EUR173M.Telecom operator Vodafone Romania on Tuesday said its service revenue fell 1.6% year-on-year to EUR173 million in January-March 2019, the last quarter of the fiscal year of British Vodafone Group Plc.. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]