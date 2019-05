Nuclearelectrica Reports 23% Higher Net Profit, Of RON219M, YoY In 1Q/2019



Romania's state-owned nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) registered a net profit of RON219.2 million in the first quarter of 2019, up 23% versus the year-earlier period, and total revenue of RON668.6 million, up 22.8% versus the first quarter of (...)