 
Romaniapress.com

May 14, 2019

Code Yellow warning for heavy rains in 7 counties;accentuated atmospheric instability advisory for rest of country
May 14, 2019

Code Yellow warning for heavy rains in 7 counties;accentuated atmospheric instability advisory for rest of country.
The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) issued on Tuesday a Code Yellow warning for significant quantities of precipitations in seven counties, valid from Tuesday, 18:00hrs, to Wednesday, 10:00hrs, as well as an accentuated atmospheric instability advisory for the rest of the country, valid on Tuesday, 15:00hrs, until Friday, 10:00hrs. According to the meteorologists, the following counties will be under Code Yellow of rains: Mehedinti, Gorj, Valcea, Dolj, Caras Severin, Timis and locally, Hunedoara county, where rainfalls will be reported and, in short intervals or through accumulation, amounts of water that will exceed 25 l / sqm and in restricted areas 40-60 l / mp will be recorded. The weather advisory refers to most of the country, where the periods with accentuated atmospheric instability will materialise in heavy rains, frequent electric discharges, wind intensifications, storms and hailstorms. The water quantities will exceed 15-25 l / sqm in short intervals or through accumulation, and isolatedly 40 l / sqm. AGERPRES (RO - author: Nicoleta Gherasi, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania Raises RON750M Selling Oct 2021 Bonds at 3.83% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised 750 million lei (EUR157.5 million), above its initial RON500 million plan, selling treasury bonds maturing in October 2021 at an average yield of 3.83%, central bank data showed.

Insurer Uniqa's Underwritings in Romania Grow 10% in 1Q, to EUR25.4M Austrian group Uniqa, which owns in Romania general insurance company Uniqa Asigurari and life insurance company Uniqa Asigurari de Viata, reported underwritten gross premiums totaling EUR25.4 million in the first quarter, up 10% on the (...)

PM Dancila: Bosnia and Herzegovina's success in European accession process contributes to Western Balkans' stability Bosnia and Herzegovina&#39;s success in the European accession process contributes to the stability and prosperity of the Western Balkans and the European Union as a whole, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Thursday at a meeting she had with the Prime Minister of this country, Denis (...)

Artego Targu-Jiu Profit Surges 86% YoY To RON2.9M In 1Q/2019 Romanian conveyor belt maker Artego Targu Jiu (ARTE.RO) had a turnover of RON40.3 million in January-March 2019, up 9.4% from the year-earlier period, and a profit of RON2.9 million, up 86% year-on-year, according to data released by the company (...)

PM Zvizdic says European integration, NATO membership very important to Bosnia-Herzegovina's future European integration and NATO membership are very important to the future of Bosnia and Herzegovina; they are two main foreign policy goals and an important pillar for stability in the Balkans for the economic development of the region, the Bosnian Prime Minister Denis Zvizdic said in Bucharest (...)

Antiobiotice Iasi 1Q Net Profit Flat At RON3.2M, Sales Revenue Up 19% To RON65M Pharmaceutical company Antibiotice Iasi (ATB.RO) on Thursday said its sales revenue grew 10% year-on-year to RON65 million in January-March 2019, and its net profit stagnated at RON3.27 million.

Patria Bank 1Q Loss Shrinks 88% To RON2M Patria Bank reported total operating income of RON39.5 million in January-March 2019, compared to RON30 million in the year-earlier period, and a loss of RON2.2 million, 88% lower than the level posted in January-March 2018.

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |