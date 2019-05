Turbomecanica Net Profit Nearly Doubles To RON3.4M In 1Q/2019



Romanian turbojet parts maker Turbomecanica Bucuresti (TBM.RO) on Tuesday said it registered revenue of RON18 million in the first quarter of 2019, compared to RON17.5 million in the year-earlier period, while its net profit nearly doubled to RON3.4 (...)