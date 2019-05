Alro Slatina Posts RON9M Loss, RON767M Turnover YoY In 1Q/2019



Alro Slatina (ALR.RO), one of the largest vertically integrated aluminum producers in Europe, on Tuesday said it registered a loss of RON9 million in January-March 2019, compared to a net result of RON124.6 million in the first quarter of (...)