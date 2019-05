Globalworth Launches Global Logistics, Plans EUR35.5M Logistics Project Near Bucharest



Globalworth, the biggest player on the local office market, is launching Global Logistics, a brand that will include all its logistics properties, and plans a EUR35.5 million logistics project in Chitila, near Bucharest. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]