Romania Current Account Deficit Widens to EUR1.2B in 1Q/2019



Romania's current account balance posted a deficit of EUR1.212 billion in the first quarter, compared with a deficit of EUR1.027 billion in the first quarter of 2018, central bank data showed Tuesday. Romania Current Account Deficit Widens to EUR1.2B in 1Q/2019.Romania's current account balance posted a deficit of EUR1.212 billion in the first quarter, compared with a deficit of EUR1.027 billion in the first quarter of 2018, central bank data showed Tuesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]