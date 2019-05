ING Bank Romania Posts RON197M Net Profit in 1Q/2019



Lender ING Bank posted a net profit of RON 197 million in the first quarter and a gross profit of RON222 million, 4% higher than in the first quarter of 2018, the bank said Tuesday. ING Bank Romania Posts RON197M Net Profit in 1Q/2019.Lender ING Bank posted a net profit of RON 197 million in the first quarter and a gross profit of RON222 million, 4% higher than in the first quarter of 2018, the bank said Tuesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]