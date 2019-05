Romcarbon Mures Ends 1Q/2019 With RON626,000 Loss, RON48M Turnover



Insolvent Romcarbon Mures (MCAB.RO) registered a turnover of RON48.3 million in the first quarter of 2019, down 1% from the same period in 2018, and a loss of RON626,762, compared to a profit of RON1.1 million in the first quarter of 2018, according to the company's financial report published by (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]