PM Dancila: Romania’s economy, on upward trend and to continue to grow at a high pace



Romania’s economy is on an upward trend and will continue to grow at a high pace, according to the first results published by the National Institute of Statistics regarding the economic activity in March and the first quarter of this year, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Tuesday. "The National Institute of Statistics released yesterday the first results regarding the economic activity in March and the first quarter of this year. I would like to point out some data that prove that Romania’s economy is on an upward trend and will continue to grow at a high pace. Industrial turnover increased by 4.6 percent in March as compared to the same month last year, which resulted in the 6.6 percent increase of this indicator relevant for the sustainability of economic growth in the first quarter of the year. In March, the average net salary exceeded 3,000 lei and the average gross wage exceeded 5,000 lei, which means that Romanians earn an average by 13.5 percent more than in the same month last year and by 50 percent more as compared to March 2016. It is also important that these wage increases are recorded in both the public sector and the private sector, which shows that the economy is going well and that the measures taken by the government have produced the results expected by the citizens," the prime minister said at the beginning of the Executive meeting. Significant increases were recorded in the construction sector, where the minimum wage was set, according to the agreement concluded between the Government of Romania and the employers’ association in constructions, at RON 3,000 lei, added Premier Dancila. "In the first three months of this year, the net average earnings increased by 32.2 percent. There are figures showing that Romanians are earning ever higher revenues as a result of the implementation of the governing program," she added. The Romanian prime minister pointed out that the "pessimistic estimates" and "alarmist comments" of some representatives of the Opposition regarding the economic evolution of Romania are denied both by the official figures and by the institutions with credibility in the field. "Recently, Fitch has recommended Romania’s country rating and stable outlook, after another prestigious agency - Standard & Poor’s - made a similar decision in March. These are important confirmations in the government’s effort to ensure macroeconomic stability, with an impact on the increase of the investors’ level of confidence in the Romanian economy and in the competitiveness of companies with Romanian capital," Prime Minister Dancila further stated. These are important confirmations in the government's effort to ensure macroeconomic stability, with an impact on the increase of the investors' level of confidence in the Romanian economy and in the competitiveness of companies with Romanian capital," Prime Minister Dancila further stated. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Bogdan Gabaroi)

Romania Raises RON750M Selling Oct 2021 Bonds at 3.83% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised 750 million lei (EUR157.5 million), above its initial RON500 million plan, selling treasury bonds maturing in October 2021 at an average yield of 3.83%, central bank data showed.



Insurer Uniqa's Underwritings in Romania Grow 10% in 1Q, to EUR25.4M Austrian group Uniqa, which owns in Romania general insurance company Uniqa Asigurari and life insurance company Uniqa Asigurari de Viata, reported underwritten gross premiums totaling EUR25.4 million in the first quarter, up 10% on the (...)



PM Dancila: Bosnia and Herzegovina's success in European accession process contributes to Western Balkans' stability Bosnia and Herzegovina's success in the European accession process contributes to the stability and prosperity of the Western Balkans and the European Union as a whole, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Thursday at a meeting she had with the Prime Minister of this country, Denis (...)



Artego Targu-Jiu Profit Surges 86% YoY To RON2.9M In 1Q/2019 Romanian conveyor belt maker Artego Targu Jiu (ARTE.RO) had a turnover of RON40.3 million in January-March 2019, up 9.4% from the year-earlier period, and a profit of RON2.9 million, up 86% year-on-year, according to data released by the company (...)



PM Zvizdic says European integration, NATO membership very important to Bosnia-Herzegovina's future European integration and NATO membership are very important to the future of Bosnia and Herzegovina; they are two main foreign policy goals and an important pillar for stability in the Balkans for the economic development of the region, the Bosnian Prime Minister Denis Zvizdic said in Bucharest (...)



Antiobiotice Iasi 1Q Net Profit Flat At RON3.2M, Sales Revenue Up 19% To RON65M Pharmaceutical company Antibiotice Iasi (ATB.RO) on Thursday said its sales revenue grew 10% year-on-year to RON65 million in January-March 2019, and its net profit stagnated at RON3.27 million.



Patria Bank 1Q Loss Shrinks 88% To RON2M Patria Bank reported total operating income of RON39.5 million in January-March 2019, compared to RON30 million in the year-earlier period, and a loss of RON2.2 million, 88% lower than the level posted in January-March 2018.

