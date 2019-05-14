#Europeanelections2019 PRO Romania’s Ponta: What’s at stake on May 26 is persuading Social Democrats abandon Dragnea



PRO Romania Chairman and candidate for the European Parliament Victor Ponta told a press conference in Oradea this Tuesday that what’s truly at stake in the May 26 vote is to persuade the Social Democrats to abandon party head Liviu Dragnea and mutiny against him. "I think that something more important is at play on May 26 than voting for the 32 Romanians. We give others courage too to rise against Dragnea. We must persuade those who are still staying with Dragnea and the PSD to abandon them and rise up against him. These are the big stakes of the May 26 battle," Victor Ponta told the press conference. He added that if PSD gets a poor result and PRO Romania lands a good one, on May 27 he could talk some MPs into removing Liviu Dragnea from office as Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies. When Dragnea loses his office at the Chamber of Deputies’ helm, Dancila too will flee from under escort, as her predecessors Grindeanu and Tudose did, because she wouldn’t want to sign the foul ordinances on justice, or on the sovereign fund, and then one can efficiently battle this mafioso system, Ponta said, arguing that this is the only chance because otherwise there is no authority to complain to, as the General Prosecutor’s Office and the National Anticorruption Directorate are ’headless’, and Dragnea has placed his cronies in key positions. The judges don’t have the courage to make a decision and just toss Dragnea’s case from the Constitutional Court to the High Court and back, said the PRO Romania leader. "We are fighting, and I hope we convince others too," Ponta said. The PRO Romania head criticized the fact that almost all state institutions have been hijacked by "Liviu Dragnea’s criminal group and filled with his Teleorman minions" so that although the Social Democrats would gladly get rid of Dragnea, they shy away from action for fear of losing their means. The PRO Romania candidates for the Euro-parliamentary elections participated on Tuesday in Oradea in a meeting with over 400 members of the formation. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eugenia Pasca, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) #Europeanelections2019 PRO Romania’s Ponta: What’s at stake on May 26 is persuading Social Democrats abandon Dragnea.PRO Romania Chairman and candidate for the European Parliament Victor Ponta told a press conference in Oradea this Tuesday that what’s truly at stake in the May 26 vote is to persuade the Social Democrats to abandon party head Liviu Dragnea and mutiny against him. "I think that something more important is at play on May 26 than voting for the 32 Romanians. We give others courage too to rise against Dragnea. We must persuade those who are still staying with Dragnea and the PSD to abandon them and rise up against him. These are the big stakes of the May 26 battle," Victor Ponta told the press conference. He added that if PSD gets a poor result and PRO Romania lands a good one, on May 27 he could talk some MPs into removing Liviu Dragnea from office as Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies. When Dragnea loses his office at the Chamber of Deputies’ helm, Dancila too will flee from under escort, as her predecessors Grindeanu and Tudose did, because she wouldn’t want to sign the foul ordinances on justice, or on the sovereign fund, and then one can efficiently battle this mafioso system, Ponta said, arguing that this is the only chance because otherwise there is no authority to complain to, as the General Prosecutor’s Office and the National Anticorruption Directorate are ’headless’, and Dragnea has placed his cronies in key positions. The judges don’t have the courage to make a decision and just toss Dragnea’s case from the Constitutional Court to the High Court and back, said the PRO Romania leader. "We are fighting, and I hope we convince others too," Ponta said. The PRO Romania head criticized the fact that almost all state institutions have been hijacked by "Liviu Dragnea’s criminal group and filled with his Teleorman minions" so that although the Social Democrats would gladly get rid of Dragnea, they shy away from action for fear of losing their means. The PRO Romania candidates for the Euro-parliamentary elections participated on Tuesday in Oradea in a meeting with over 400 members of the formation. AGERPRES (RO - author: Eugenia Pasca, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania Raises RON750M Selling Oct 2021 Bonds at 3.83% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised 750 million lei (EUR157.5 million), above its initial RON500 million plan, selling treasury bonds maturing in October 2021 at an average yield of 3.83%, central bank data showed.



Insurer Uniqa's Underwritings in Romania Grow 10% in 1Q, to EUR25.4M Austrian group Uniqa, which owns in Romania general insurance company Uniqa Asigurari and life insurance company Uniqa Asigurari de Viata, reported underwritten gross premiums totaling EUR25.4 million in the first quarter, up 10% on the (...)



PM Dancila: Bosnia and Herzegovina's success in European accession process contributes to Western Balkans' stability Bosnia and Herzegovina's success in the European accession process contributes to the stability and prosperity of the Western Balkans and the European Union as a whole, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Thursday at a meeting she had with the Prime Minister of this country, Denis (...)



Artego Targu-Jiu Profit Surges 86% YoY To RON2.9M In 1Q/2019 Romanian conveyor belt maker Artego Targu Jiu (ARTE.RO) had a turnover of RON40.3 million in January-March 2019, up 9.4% from the year-earlier period, and a profit of RON2.9 million, up 86% year-on-year, according to data released by the company (...)



PM Zvizdic says European integration, NATO membership very important to Bosnia-Herzegovina's future European integration and NATO membership are very important to the future of Bosnia and Herzegovina; they are two main foreign policy goals and an important pillar for stability in the Balkans for the economic development of the region, the Bosnian Prime Minister Denis Zvizdic said in Bucharest (...)



Antiobiotice Iasi 1Q Net Profit Flat At RON3.2M, Sales Revenue Up 19% To RON65M Pharmaceutical company Antibiotice Iasi (ATB.RO) on Thursday said its sales revenue grew 10% year-on-year to RON65 million in January-March 2019, and its net profit stagnated at RON3.27 million.



Patria Bank 1Q Loss Shrinks 88% To RON2M Patria Bank reported total operating income of RON39.5 million in January-March 2019, compared to RON30 million in the year-earlier period, and a loss of RON2.2 million, 88% lower than the level posted in January-March 2018.

