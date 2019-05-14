Iohannis: PSD’s campaign rhetoric anti-European, embarrassing



President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday that the ruling Social Democratic Party's (PSD) campaign rhetoric is anti-European and described it as "embarrassing". "There is this group called PSD. Unfortunately, they are not so pro-European. (...) Here is a party that starts to campaign with anti-European rhetoric. Embarrassing," Iohannis said at the launch of his third volume "EU.RO. Europe, an Open Dialogue". He argued that Euroscepticism is a worrying phenomenon and that it is rising because of politicians like those in PSD, who "make lavish promises and then do nothing." The head of the state once again termed the PSD governance as a failure, as they haven't accomplished anything of what they promised, neither hospitals nor motorways. "They promised more money and some wages have grown, but meanwhile inflation has eaten all that money away. That's a lie and now they go all over the place trying to put the blame on Iohannis and the EU. They should be ashamed!," the President said. He also mentioned that the PSD is making efforts to get Dragnea and others like him off the hook in the cases in which they stand accused. "People have to turn out to vote because it is important to give an answer in the referendum. (...) The thieves have climbed to the top of the state. (...) Things get changed by vote, and if we want change we turn out to vote," Iohannis said. At the book launching event held in Ploiesti, President Iohannis was greeted with applause. Earlier, the head of the state had a meeting at the Ploiesti City Hall with representatives of the local authorities in the region. Iohannis came on foot to the venue, alongside several representatives of the local authorities. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)

