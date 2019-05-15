Romania’s GDP advances 5pct in Q1 2019 from Q1 2018



Romania's Q1 2019 Gross Domestic Product (GDP), as against the same quarter of 2018, recorded an increase by 5.0 percent for the unadjusted series and by 5.1 percent for the seasonally adjusted series, according to data with the National Statistics Institute (INS) released on Wednesday. In Q1 2019, as compared to the previous quarter, the Gross Domestic Product increased by 1.3 percent, seasonally adjusted series. "As a result of the revision of the unadjusted series by including the estimates for Q1 2019 in the quarterly series, the seasonally adjusted series were re-estimated, the volume indices being revised as compared to the version published in the Press release 83 of April 8, 2019 as following: the results for the second quarter of 2018, as compared to the previous quarter, had been revised from 101.3 percent to 101.2 percent; the results for the third quarter of 2018, as compared to the second quarter of 2018, had been revised from 101.4 percent to 101.5 percent; the results for the fourth quarter of 2018, as compared to the previous quarter, had been revised from 100.9 percent to 101.0 percent," according to INS. Under the 2019-2022 Convergence Programme published by the Ministry of Finance, an economic growth of 5.5 percent is estimated for 2019 as a result of a positive contribution of domestic demand (6.1 percentage points) and a slightly negative contribution of net exports (-0.6 percentage points). A week ago, the European Commission downwardly revised to 3.3 percent the growth forecast for the Romanian economy this year, while in January the EU executive forecast an increase by 3.8 percent in Romania's gross domestic product. Early this April, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) downwardly revised to 3.1 percent, from 3.4 percent, its estimates of the Romanian economy's development in 2019. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development estimated on May 8 that the Romanian economy would report a 3.2-percent increase this year, as against a 3.6-percent advance forecast in November. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Nicoleta Gherasi; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

Romania Raises RON750M Selling Oct 2021 Bonds at 3.83% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised 750 million lei (EUR157.5 million), above its initial RON500 million plan, selling treasury bonds maturing in October 2021 at an average yield of 3.83%, central bank data showed.



Insurer Uniqa's Underwritings in Romania Grow 10% in 1Q, to EUR25.4M Austrian group Uniqa, which owns in Romania general insurance company Uniqa Asigurari and life insurance company Uniqa Asigurari de Viata, reported underwritten gross premiums totaling EUR25.4 million in the first quarter, up 10% on the (...)



PM Dancila: Bosnia and Herzegovina's success in European accession process contributes to Western Balkans' stability Bosnia and Herzegovina's success in the European accession process contributes to the stability and prosperity of the Western Balkans and the European Union as a whole, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Thursday at a meeting she had with the Prime Minister of this country, Denis (...)



Artego Targu-Jiu Profit Surges 86% YoY To RON2.9M In 1Q/2019 Romanian conveyor belt maker Artego Targu Jiu (ARTE.RO) had a turnover of RON40.3 million in January-March 2019, up 9.4% from the year-earlier period, and a profit of RON2.9 million, up 86% year-on-year, according to data released by the company (...)



PM Zvizdic says European integration, NATO membership very important to Bosnia-Herzegovina's future European integration and NATO membership are very important to the future of Bosnia and Herzegovina; they are two main foreign policy goals and an important pillar for stability in the Balkans for the economic development of the region, the Bosnian Prime Minister Denis Zvizdic said in Bucharest (...)



Antiobiotice Iasi 1Q Net Profit Flat At RON3.2M, Sales Revenue Up 19% To RON65M Pharmaceutical company Antibiotice Iasi (ATB.RO) on Thursday said its sales revenue grew 10% year-on-year to RON65 million in January-March 2019, and its net profit stagnated at RON3.27 million.



Patria Bank 1Q Loss Shrinks 88% To RON2M Patria Bank reported total operating income of RON39.5 million in January-March 2019, compared to RON30 million in the year-earlier period, and a loss of RON2.2 million, 88% lower than the level posted in January-March 2018.

