Iohannis: I have provided PSD a written rejection of ministers; reshuffle brings nothing good



President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that he had sent the Social Democratic Party (PSD) in writing his rejection of the party’s picks for the ministers of justice, European funds and Romanians abroad. "Before the holy Easter holiday, PSD came to me with a proposal for the reshuffling of the incumbent government, not to improve governance; the camps within PSD are at daggers drawn and came up with three proposals: Nicolicea, Florea and Brailoiu and I told them that I disagree with this reshuffle because it does not bring anything new, or good ... (...) Today I gave PSD my refusal in writing, as well, to understand better that I do not agree with the reshuffle," Iohannis said at Cotroceni Palace. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Iohannis: I have provided PSD a written rejection of ministers; reshuffle brings nothing good.President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that he had sent the Social Democratic Party (PSD) in writing his rejection of the party’s picks for the ministers of justice, European funds and Romanians abroad. "Before the holy Easter holiday, PSD came to me with a proposal for the reshuffling of the incumbent government, not to improve governance; the camps within PSD are at daggers drawn and came up with three proposals: Nicolicea, Florea and Brailoiu and I told them that I disagree with this reshuffle because it does not bring anything new, or good ... (...) Today I gave PSD my refusal in writing, as well, to understand better that I do not agree with the reshuffle," Iohannis said at Cotroceni Palace. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]