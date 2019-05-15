PM Dancila calls Timmermans’s letter inappropriate politicking



Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Wednesday that it is inappropriate for the first Vice-President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans to send a new letter to Romania two weeks before the elections to the European Parliament. "I have not yet answered Mr Frans Timmermans, but to me there is disappointment. It is for the first time - and in nine years that I was a MEP in Brussels I saw many European commissions - but I find it politicking, and, given that we are two weeks ahead of the European elections, I find it inappropriate for him to send such a letter to the Romanian Government. I will explain why I made this statement. The Romanian government has not made any decision on justice yet, so the Romanian government cannot be rebuked for having made a decision on what it is being reproached of in the letter. Secondly, the Romanian Parliament is the law-making body; it is elected by the citizens’ vote, it is the right of the Romanian Parliament to legislate and legislating is what it has done; asking the government to step in for laws Parliament has made is impossible because we know that we have to have the separation of powers. We are the executive power, we cannot intervene for the legislation made by Parliament," Dancila said on a visit to Prahova County. She added that she finds the threat with Article 7 a dangerous thing. "He is talking about lifting the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM). Yes, I know that if Article 7 gets activated, there can be no CVM, but in his letter Mr Frans Timmermans is also talking about a mechanism that will apply to Romania. We have had no prior talks about such mechanism in the European Parliament; I guess that the group of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) has come up with a proposal, a precise criteria-based mechanism that applies to all member states. We were just talking about double standard and we see that it is trying to be applied again. I will answer Mr Vice-President Timmermans and I will ask that my country and Romanians in this country be treated fairly and respected as other EU citizens. I find his to be an unfair approach. The Co-operation and Verification Mechanism only applies to Romania and Bulgaria. Let us not forget that Croatia joined the EU after Romania, but there is no such mechanism for it. In order for us to have a strong and united Europe that we all want, because we are pro-European, we have to make citizens from all the member states and Romania confident that they are treated fairly and equally," said Dancila. The European Commission confirmed on Monday that Timmermans sent a new letter to Romania voicing concern about the recent developments in the rule of law in Romania. The letter is addressed to President Klaus Iohannis, Senate Chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Liviu Dragnea, and Prime Minister Viorica Dancila. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) PM Dancila calls Timmermans’s letter inappropriate politicking.Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Wednesday that it is inappropriate for the first Vice-President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans to send a new letter to Romania two weeks before the elections to the European Parliament. "I have not yet answered Mr Frans Timmermans, but to me there is disappointment. It is for the first time - and in nine years that I was a MEP in Brussels I saw many European commissions - but I find it politicking, and, given that we are two weeks ahead of the European elections, I find it inappropriate for him to send such a letter to the Romanian Government. I will explain why I made this statement. The Romanian government has not made any decision on justice yet, so the Romanian government cannot be rebuked for having made a decision on what it is being reproached of in the letter. Secondly, the Romanian Parliament is the law-making body; it is elected by the citizens’ vote, it is the right of the Romanian Parliament to legislate and legislating is what it has done; asking the government to step in for laws Parliament has made is impossible because we know that we have to have the separation of powers. We are the executive power, we cannot intervene for the legislation made by Parliament," Dancila said on a visit to Prahova County. She added that she finds the threat with Article 7 a dangerous thing. "He is talking about lifting the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM). Yes, I know that if Article 7 gets activated, there can be no CVM, but in his letter Mr Frans Timmermans is also talking about a mechanism that will apply to Romania. We have had no prior talks about such mechanism in the European Parliament; I guess that the group of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) has come up with a proposal, a precise criteria-based mechanism that applies to all member states. We were just talking about double standard and we see that it is trying to be applied again. I will answer Mr Vice-President Timmermans and I will ask that my country and Romanians in this country be treated fairly and respected as other EU citizens. I find his to be an unfair approach. The Co-operation and Verification Mechanism only applies to Romania and Bulgaria. Let us not forget that Croatia joined the EU after Romania, but there is no such mechanism for it. In order for us to have a strong and united Europe that we all want, because we are pro-European, we have to make citizens from all the member states and Romania confident that they are treated fairly and equally," said Dancila. The European Commission confirmed on Monday that Timmermans sent a new letter to Romania voicing concern about the recent developments in the rule of law in Romania. The letter is addressed to President Klaus Iohannis, Senate Chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Liviu Dragnea, and Prime Minister Viorica Dancila. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania Raises RON750M Selling Oct 2021 Bonds at 3.83% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised 750 million lei (EUR157.5 million), above its initial RON500 million plan, selling treasury bonds maturing in October 2021 at an average yield of 3.83%, central bank data showed.



Insurer Uniqa's Underwritings in Romania Grow 10% in 1Q, to EUR25.4M Austrian group Uniqa, which owns in Romania general insurance company Uniqa Asigurari and life insurance company Uniqa Asigurari de Viata, reported underwritten gross premiums totaling EUR25.4 million in the first quarter, up 10% on the (...)



PM Dancila: Bosnia and Herzegovina's success in European accession process contributes to Western Balkans' stability Bosnia and Herzegovina's success in the European accession process contributes to the stability and prosperity of the Western Balkans and the European Union as a whole, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Thursday at a meeting she had with the Prime Minister of this country, Denis (...)



Artego Targu-Jiu Profit Surges 86% YoY To RON2.9M In 1Q/2019 Romanian conveyor belt maker Artego Targu Jiu (ARTE.RO) had a turnover of RON40.3 million in January-March 2019, up 9.4% from the year-earlier period, and a profit of RON2.9 million, up 86% year-on-year, according to data released by the company (...)



PM Zvizdic says European integration, NATO membership very important to Bosnia-Herzegovina's future European integration and NATO membership are very important to the future of Bosnia and Herzegovina; they are two main foreign policy goals and an important pillar for stability in the Balkans for the economic development of the region, the Bosnian Prime Minister Denis Zvizdic said in Bucharest (...)



Antiobiotice Iasi 1Q Net Profit Flat At RON3.2M, Sales Revenue Up 19% To RON65M Pharmaceutical company Antibiotice Iasi (ATB.RO) on Thursday said its sales revenue grew 10% year-on-year to RON65 million in January-March 2019, and its net profit stagnated at RON3.27 million.



Patria Bank 1Q Loss Shrinks 88% To RON2M Patria Bank reported total operating income of RON39.5 million in January-March 2019, compared to RON30 million in the year-earlier period, and a loss of RON2.2 million, 88% lower than the level posted in January-March 2018.

