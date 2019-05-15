Romania's GDP increases by 5.1% in Q1 I 2019, the largest economic growth in the EU
May 15, 2019
Romania's GDP increases by 5.1% in Q1 I 2019, the largest economic growth in the EU.
Romania and Hungary register the highest GDP growth in the first quarter of 2019, 5.1% and 5.2%, respectively >>> EC and IMF estimates are not based on the reality of national economies By Jerom Bolt Today, Eurostat and the National Institute of Statistics have reported "signal" estimates for (...)
