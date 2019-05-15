FinMin Teodorovici: Romania at top level in Europe in terms of 2019 economic growth



Minister of Public Finance Eugen Teodorovici said on Wednesday that Romania is at "top level" in Europe in terms of economic growth and does not know on what data President Klaus Iohannis relies when he says that our country goes in the wrong direction from an economic point of view. "I do not know what other evidence should be brought for the president and other analysts to be convinced. You know very well, the INS [National Institute of Statistics, ed.n.] has given official data and it is confirmed in this INS release that Romania is at a top European level for economic growth in 2019 - 5pct in the first quarter compared to the first quarter in 2018. It is for the first time when the net average salary exceeds 3,000 lei, in March 2019, that is more than 50pct compared to March 2016. I do not know what data he relies on when making such statements. Romania would need a much more consistent message in the sense of confidence in what a Government, no matter which one, does for this country because we are talking about Romania, which is also the president’s country," Teodorovici said while on a visit to Prahova County. Romania is going in the wrong direction from an economic point of view, ignoring the investments and relying almost exclusively on consumption, but the budget situation of the country cannot be endlessly embellished, and the next generations will be the ones to foot the bill, shows a message of Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis, delivered by Presidential Advisor Cosmin Marinescu on Tuesday, in the opening of the Financial Market Forum. "Presently, from an economic point of view, Romania is going in a wrong direction. The current policies are on the wrong lane of economic responsibility. This is why it is particularly important for the financial sector itself to provide proof of its concern with sustainability," the head of state showed. In his view, government policy neglects the very vital sources of long-term growth, namely investment. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob) FinMin Teodorovici: Romania at top level in Europe in terms of 2019 economic growth.Minister of Public Finance Eugen Teodorovici said on Wednesday that Romania is at "top level" in Europe in terms of economic growth and does not know on what data President Klaus Iohannis relies when he says that our country goes in the wrong direction from an economic point of view. "I do not know what other evidence should be brought for the president and other analysts to be convinced. You know very well, the INS [National Institute of Statistics, ed.n.] has given official data and it is confirmed in this INS release that Romania is at a top European level for economic growth in 2019 - 5pct in the first quarter compared to the first quarter in 2018. It is for the first time when the net average salary exceeds 3,000 lei, in March 2019, that is more than 50pct compared to March 2016. I do not know what data he relies on when making such statements. Romania would need a much more consistent message in the sense of confidence in what a Government, no matter which one, does for this country because we are talking about Romania, which is also the president’s country," Teodorovici said while on a visit to Prahova County. Romania is going in the wrong direction from an economic point of view, ignoring the investments and relying almost exclusively on consumption, but the budget situation of the country cannot be endlessly embellished, and the next generations will be the ones to foot the bill, shows a message of Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis, delivered by Presidential Advisor Cosmin Marinescu on Tuesday, in the opening of the Financial Market Forum. "Presently, from an economic point of view, Romania is going in a wrong direction. The current policies are on the wrong lane of economic responsibility. This is why it is particularly important for the financial sector itself to provide proof of its concern with sustainability," the head of state showed. In his view, government policy neglects the very vital sources of long-term growth, namely investment. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania Raises RON750M Selling Oct 2021 Bonds at 3.83% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised 750 million lei (EUR157.5 million), above its initial RON500 million plan, selling treasury bonds maturing in October 2021 at an average yield of 3.83%, central bank data showed.



Insurer Uniqa's Underwritings in Romania Grow 10% in 1Q, to EUR25.4M Austrian group Uniqa, which owns in Romania general insurance company Uniqa Asigurari and life insurance company Uniqa Asigurari de Viata, reported underwritten gross premiums totaling EUR25.4 million in the first quarter, up 10% on the (...)



PM Dancila: Bosnia and Herzegovina's success in European accession process contributes to Western Balkans' stability Bosnia and Herzegovina's success in the European accession process contributes to the stability and prosperity of the Western Balkans and the European Union as a whole, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Thursday at a meeting she had with the Prime Minister of this country, Denis (...)



Artego Targu-Jiu Profit Surges 86% YoY To RON2.9M In 1Q/2019 Romanian conveyor belt maker Artego Targu Jiu (ARTE.RO) had a turnover of RON40.3 million in January-March 2019, up 9.4% from the year-earlier period, and a profit of RON2.9 million, up 86% year-on-year, according to data released by the company (...)



PM Zvizdic says European integration, NATO membership very important to Bosnia-Herzegovina's future European integration and NATO membership are very important to the future of Bosnia and Herzegovina; they are two main foreign policy goals and an important pillar for stability in the Balkans for the economic development of the region, the Bosnian Prime Minister Denis Zvizdic said in Bucharest (...)



Antiobiotice Iasi 1Q Net Profit Flat At RON3.2M, Sales Revenue Up 19% To RON65M Pharmaceutical company Antibiotice Iasi (ATB.RO) on Thursday said its sales revenue grew 10% year-on-year to RON65 million in January-March 2019, and its net profit stagnated at RON3.27 million.



Patria Bank 1Q Loss Shrinks 88% To RON2M Patria Bank reported total operating income of RON39.5 million in January-March 2019, compared to RON30 million in the year-earlier period, and a loss of RON2.2 million, 88% lower than the level posted in January-March 2018.

