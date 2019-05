Romania Contributes 4% of Global Revenue of Kaufland and Lidl Owner Schwarz



German-held Schwarz group, which owns the low-price hypermarket chain Kaufland and discount store chain Lidl, posted EUR104.3 billion revenue last year, up 7.4%. This was the first time ever it overshot the EUR100 billion revenue (...) Romania Contributes 4% of Global Revenue of Kaufland and Lidl Owner Schwarz.German-held Schwarz group, which owns the low-price hypermarket chain Kaufland and discount store chain Lidl, posted EUR104.3 billion revenue last year, up 7.4%. This was the first time ever it overshot the EUR100 billion revenue (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]