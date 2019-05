Consignor Expands Office in Victoria Center to Occupy 2,000 Sqm



Consignor, specialized in software development for the management of deliveries, is expanding its offices in the Victoria Center building in downtown Bucharest, where it will occupy 2,000 square meters for the next five years. Consignor Expands Office in Victoria Center to Occupy 2,000 Sqm.Consignor, specialized in software development for the management of deliveries, is expanding its offices in the Victoria Center building in downtown Bucharest, where it will occupy 2,000 square meters for the next five years. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]