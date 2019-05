Openville Timisoara Rebranded as Iulius Town



Openville Timiaoara, a EUR220 million real estate project developed by Iulius and Attenbury Europe, is being rebranded as Iulius Town and is set to become a regional business hub and the largest retail area in western Romania. Openville Timisoara Rebranded as Iulius Town.Openville Timiaoara, a EUR220 million real estate project developed by Iulius and Attenbury Europe, is being rebranded as Iulius Town and is set to become a regional business hub and the largest retail area in western Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]