Impact Developer Posts RON12.8M Profit in 1Q, Triples Sales



Real estate developer Impact Developer & Contractor (IMP.RO), owned by businessman Gheorghe Iaciu, on Wednesday reported a net profit of RON12.8 million for the first quarter, compared with a RON0.352 million loss in the same period last (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]