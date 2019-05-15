Romanian Central Bank Keeps Key Rate on Hold at 2.5% a Year



Romania's central bank on Wednesday kept its benchmark interest rate on hold at 2.5% a year, in line with analysts' expectations. Romanian Central Bank Keeps Key Rate on Hold at 2.5% a Year.Romania's central bank on Wednesday kept its benchmark interest rate on hold at 2.5% a year, in line with analysts' expectations. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]