Rompetrol Rafinare Posts $14M Net Loss in 1Q/2019



Rompetrol Rafinare, part of KMG International, on Wednesday reported a net loss of $14 million for the first quarter, compared with a net loss of $3.7 million in the first quarter of 2018. Rompetrol Rafinare Posts $14M Net Loss in 1Q/2019.Rompetrol Rafinare, part of KMG International, on Wednesday reported a net loss of $14 million for the first quarter, compared with a net loss of $3.7 million in the first quarter of 2018. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]