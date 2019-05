Zentiva Net Profit Nearly Triples in 1Q, To RON32.5M



Generics manufacturer Zentiva on Wednesday reported a net profit of RON32.5 million for the first quarter, nearly triple compared with the RON12 million net profit posted in the same period of 2018. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]