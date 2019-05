Raiffeisen Bank 1Q Net Profit Drops 16%, to RON178M



Raiffeisen Bank Romania on Wednesday reported a net profit of RON178 million for the first quarter, down 16% on the year, and operating revenues of RON615 million, up 11% compared with the first quarter of 2018. Raiffeisen Bank 1Q Net Profit Drops 16%, to RON178M.Raiffeisen Bank Romania on Wednesday reported a net profit of RON178 million for the first quarter, down 16% on the year, and operating revenues of RON615 million, up 11% compared with the first quarter of 2018. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]