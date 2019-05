MedLife Turnover Grows 8% in 1Q, Switches to RON1M Loss



MedLife, the leading private healthcare provider in Romania, on Wednesday reported a turnover of RON112.6 million for the first quarter, up 8% on the year, and a loss of RON1 million, compared with a profit of RON0.6 million posted in the first quarter last year.