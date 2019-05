Romgaz 1Q Net Profit Grows 16.2%, to RON541.9M



Romania's largest natural gas producer Romgaz Medias (SNG.RO) on Wednesday reported a net profit of RON541.9 million for the first quarter of 2019, up 16.26% compared with the same period last year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]