Electrica Switches to RON41M Loss in 1Q/2019



Romanian state-owned energy utility group Electrica (EL.RO) on Wednesday reported a net loss of RON41 million for the first quarter, compared with a net profit of RON59M in the same period last year. Electrica Switches to RON41M Loss in 1Q/2019.Romanian state-owned energy utility group Electrica (EL.RO) on Wednesday reported a net loss of RON41 million for the first quarter, compared with a net profit of RON59M in the same period last year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]