Romanian Government Adopts Decree Reducing VAT for Organic, Traditional Foods



The Romanian government adopted on Tuesday an emergency decree which reduces the value-added tax rate from 9% to 5% for organic, traditional, and mountain-area food products. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]