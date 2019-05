ETA2U Timisoara Expects 20% Growth to RON260M Revenue in 2019



Timisoara-based ETA2U, the largest IT integrator outside Bucharest, is aiming for about 20% growth in revenue to more than 260 million lei (EUR55 million) this year, relying on new projects and on resuming those postponed last (...) ETA2U Timisoara Expects 20% Growth to RON260M Revenue in 2019.Timisoara-based ETA2U, the largest IT integrator outside Bucharest, is aiming for about 20% growth in revenue to more than 260 million lei (EUR55 million) this year, relying on new projects and on resuming those postponed last (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]