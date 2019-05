Compa Sibiu Net Profit Down 21% To RON12M, Turnover Up 4.5% To RON206M YoY In 1Q/2019



Romanian car parts manufacturer Compa Sibiu (CMP.RO) reported a turnover of RON206 million in January-March 2019, up 4.5% compared to the year-earlier period, and a net profit of RON12 million, down 21% year-on-year, the company said in a stock market report.