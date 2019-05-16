Heavy rain expected in 12 counties, raising weather instability for rest, until Sunday



The National Weather Administration on Thursday issued a new code yellow warning for t-storms in seven counties and the mountain area in five other counties, valid from Thursday, 12:00hrs until Friday, 06:00hrs, extending raising weather instability for the rest of the country until Sunday at 10:00hrs. Under code yellow of heavy showers will be the counties of Gorj, Valcea, Arges, Dambovita, Olt, Teleorman and Giurgiu, as well as the mountain areas of the counties of Prahova, Brasov, Sibiu, Alba and Hunedoara. Heavy rain showers, thunder, wind intensification, storm and hail are to be expected. Precipitation will exceed 25 l/sq.m., and even 40-50 l / sq.m in isolated areas. According to the meteorological information, most of the country should expect unstable weather that will manifest as heavy rain showers, frequent thunder strikes, wind picking up speed temporarily, storms and hail. Precipitation will exceed 15 - 25 l/sq.m. and even 35 - 40 l/sq.m. in short periods of time or by accumulation. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)