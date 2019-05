Patria Bank 1Q Loss Shrinks 88% To RON2M



Patria Bank reported total operating income of RON39.5 million in January-March 2019, compared to RON30 million in the year-earlier period, and a loss of RON2.2 million, 88% lower than the level posted in January-March 2018.