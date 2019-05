Insurer Uniqa's Underwritings in Romania Grow 10% in 1Q, to EUR25.4M



Austrian group Uniqa, which owns in Romania general insurance company Uniqa Asigurari and life insurance company Uniqa Asigurari de Viata, reported underwritten gross premiums totaling EUR25.4 million in the first quarter, up 10% on the (...) Insurer Uniqa's Underwritings in Romania Grow 10% in 1Q, to EUR25.4M.Austrian group Uniqa, which owns in Romania general insurance company Uniqa Asigurari and life insurance company Uniqa Asigurari de Viata, reported underwritten gross premiums totaling EUR25.4 million in the first quarter, up 10% on the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]