PSD’s Dragnea on European Commission warning letter: Corina Cretu has voted against Romania



Chairman of the ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea said on Thursday that if the College of Commissioners has unanimously voted on the letter whereby the European Commission warns Romania about the changes to the laws of justice, then European Commissioner Corina Cretu has voted against her country. Asked to comment on the decision taken in the College of Commissioners on April 30, on a warning letter to Romania, Dragnea said: "If things are as the European Commission spokesperson says, I see that Mrs. Corina Cretu, who is running in the elections for the European Parliament on the list of a political formation made of former Securitate members, has voted against Romania. When there’s an unanimous vote to send a letter to sanction Romania, with no grounds at all, while at the same time you are campaigning for a party that is against the governing party, when you claim you support your country but vote against your country, you cannot be but a liar." Liviu Dragnea was on a visit to Dolj County together with Agriculture Minister Petre Daea. The European Commission confirmed on Monday that First Vice President Frans Timmermans on Friday sent the Romanian authorities another letter expressing concern about the developments in Romania’s rule of law. The letter is addressed to President Klaus Iohannis, Senate President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Liviu Dragnea, and Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, as EC spokesman Margaritis Schinas told the daily news briefing. "The main concerns relate to developments interfering with judicial independence and the effective fight against corruption, including the protection of financial interests of the EU and particularly to the recently adopted amendments to the criminal code that create a de facto impunity for crimes. Possible legislation to allow extraordinary appeals would further aggravate the rule of law situation. If the necessary improvements are not made, or if further negative steps are taken, such as the promulgation of the amendments to the Criminal Code, the Commission will trigger the Rule of Law framework without delay, and will suspend the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism. In addition, the Commission reserves its powers as guardian of the Treaties and will not hesitate to swiftly open proceedings under Article 258 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU) against any related infringement of Union law it may identify. The objective of the Commission remains to help the Romanian authorities to find solutions to the rule of law issues that have emerged and to resume progress under the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism, as Romania has committed to doing. (...) As always, the Commission stands ready to engage in an active and constructive dialogue with the Romanian authorities and working together for a stronger Romania in the European Union," Schinas said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Cataina Matei, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) PSD’s Dragnea on European Commission warning letter: Corina Cretu has voted against Romania.Chairman of the ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea said on Thursday that if the College of Commissioners has unanimously voted on the letter whereby the European Commission warns Romania about the changes to the laws of justice, then European Commissioner Corina Cretu has voted against her country. Asked to comment on the decision taken in the College of Commissioners on April 30, on a warning letter to Romania, Dragnea said: "If things are as the European Commission spokesperson says, I see that Mrs. Corina Cretu, who is running in the elections for the European Parliament on the list of a political formation made of former Securitate members, has voted against Romania. When there’s an unanimous vote to send a letter to sanction Romania, with no grounds at all, while at the same time you are campaigning for a party that is against the governing party, when you claim you support your country but vote against your country, you cannot be but a liar." Liviu Dragnea was on a visit to Dolj County together with Agriculture Minister Petre Daea. The European Commission confirmed on Monday that First Vice President Frans Timmermans on Friday sent the Romanian authorities another letter expressing concern about the developments in Romania’s rule of law. The letter is addressed to President Klaus Iohannis, Senate President Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Liviu Dragnea, and Prime Minister Viorica Dancila, as EC spokesman Margaritis Schinas told the daily news briefing. "The main concerns relate to developments interfering with judicial independence and the effective fight against corruption, including the protection of financial interests of the EU and particularly to the recently adopted amendments to the criminal code that create a de facto impunity for crimes. Possible legislation to allow extraordinary appeals would further aggravate the rule of law situation. If the necessary improvements are not made, or if further negative steps are taken, such as the promulgation of the amendments to the Criminal Code, the Commission will trigger the Rule of Law framework without delay, and will suspend the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism. In addition, the Commission reserves its powers as guardian of the Treaties and will not hesitate to swiftly open proceedings under Article 258 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU) against any related infringement of Union law it may identify. The objective of the Commission remains to help the Romanian authorities to find solutions to the rule of law issues that have emerged and to resume progress under the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism, as Romania has committed to doing. (...) As always, the Commission stands ready to engage in an active and constructive dialogue with the Romanian authorities and working together for a stronger Romania in the European Union," Schinas said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Cataina Matei, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Southern Highway will connect Constanta / Black Sea port with West of Romania and Serbia, Italy, Switzerland, France By Edwig Ban The president of the ruling party in Romania said on Thursday that the government will start the procedure of selecting the firm to deal with the construction of the South Motorway. He specified that at the beginning of the next week will be completed "... the whole procedure, all (...)



New Car Registrations Grow 22%, Used Cars Drop 7% in Jan-Apr New car registrations in Romania grew 22% on the year in January-April, to 44,957 units, while second-hand car registrations dropped 7%, to 145,823 units, data from Romania’s association of automotive manufacturers ACAROM showed (...)



#EuropeanParliament2019 Tariceanu: Interest for EP, not at desired level, debate monopolised by internal topics Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE, junior coalition partner) Calin Popescu Tariceanu told a press conference held Thursday in Satu Mare that interest in the elections to the European Parliament is not at the level he would like it to be at, and the public debate is (...)



Romania Raises RON750M Selling Oct 2021 Bonds at 3.83% Average Yield Romania's finance ministry on Thursday raised 750 million lei (EUR157.5 million), above its initial RON500 million plan, selling treasury bonds maturing in October 2021 at an average yield of 3.83%, central bank data showed.



Insurer Uniqa's Underwritings in Romania Grow 10% in 1Q, to EUR25.4M Austrian group Uniqa, which owns in Romania general insurance company Uniqa Asigurari and life insurance company Uniqa Asigurari de Viata, reported underwritten gross premiums totaling EUR25.4 million in the first quarter, up 10% on the (...)



PM Dancila: Bosnia and Herzegovina's success in European accession process contributes to Western Balkans' stability Bosnia and Herzegovina's success in the European accession process contributes to the stability and prosperity of the Western Balkans and the European Union as a whole, Prime Minister Viorica Dancila said on Thursday at a meeting she had with the Prime Minister of this country, Denis (...)



Artego Targu-Jiu Profit Surges 86% YoY To RON2.9M In 1Q/2019 Romanian conveyor belt maker Artego Targu Jiu (ARTE.RO) had a turnover of RON40.3 million in January-March 2019, up 9.4% from the year-earlier period, and a profit of RON2.9 million, up 86% year-on-year, according to data released by the company (...)

